For A Pakka Hyderabadi Experience, Here Is A List Of Top Things To Do In Koti

Students and bibliophiles,calling you all! United Book Stall stall in Koti sells all kinds of books at heavily discounted rates. Though educational books (mostly second hand) take up most of the space, the stall also has novels from international and country-based authors. We found The Fourth Estate by Jeffrey Archer, Inferno by Dan Brown, The Dilbert Principle by Scott Adams and self-help books too, like You Are A Badass by Jen Sincero. Evidently, they have a good collection of the popular novels, and if the books are first hand, they still sell them at discounted rates here. You can also sell your old books here and thereby make them available to someone else who might need it and get some money in return.

