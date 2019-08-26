Eat, Play, Shop: Your Guide To Doing & Finding Awesome In Jubilee Hills

As laid back as Shake Stir Muddle is, it is the sort of place that makes you want to dress up and get out on a Friday night. Surrounded by rocks, it shares space with a few boulders, which are also visible from the inside. While the outdoor seating can be perfect for a breezy evening, we’re looking at the indoors with a mix of high stools and casual seating. There are also big glass doors, wall art, and attractive chandeliers that complement the all brown colour scheme of the bar. Go here for small bites and sitcom-inspired cocktails.

