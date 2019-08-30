Play, Shop & Gobble: A List Of Top Things To Do In Kondapur

Want to see a little bit of Goa in Hyderabad? Then 84 Anjuna Shack is where you must go with your squad. Done in a laidback ambiance with a seating that comprises basic (yet cushy) bamboo chairs, you will also stumble upon a flea market with apparel, jewellery, chappal, etc. Whether you are in the mood for waffles or pasta, this shack has a little something for every food lover. But we recommend the Spicy Goan Wings, which are juicy and finger-licking good. Plus, you cannot miss out on the Goan thalis like Goan Fish Thali which comes with Fish Rawa Fry, Goan Fish Curry, steam rice, and more.

