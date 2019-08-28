Eat, Play, Shop: Here Is A List Of Top Things To Do In Sainikpuri

Tucked in the bylanes of Sainikpuri and located right opposite to Chai Kahani, DupArt is a one-of-a-kind boutique that sells stunning dupattas. When you walk into the store, you'll notice how quaint it is. At the entrance, bath and body products by Khadi are neatly stacked in shelves, and when you walk in a little further, you'll find dupattas and sarees that are printed and painted in-house. Priced at INR 300 and upwards, these traditional dupattas are wardrobe staples. And if you have been waiting to get a certain design done to a dupatta, you can get it done here.

