Living far away from home can be tough. It is mostly the ghar ka khaana that we miss the most. While eating out can be fun, it is not healthy. So, here is a list of dabbawaalas or tiffin services that will keep you fit. Go away, homesickness!
Homesick? These Dabbawaalas Are A Must Try In Hyderabad
Maanasaa Devi Lunch Box Services
Tired of eating bland canteen food? Maanasaa Devi is your place. Majorly delivering to the IT hubs like Hitech City and Madhapur, this lunch box services can be highly trusted. They have veg and non-veg meal boxes, which include rice, phulkas, dal, curry, salad, curd, and papad. Such authentic and tasty homemade food is priced at INR 100-150 only.
Dabbawala Hyderabad
Dabbawala Hyderabad is a very popular lunch box service in Hyderabad. They are known for their quality and taste. Their dabbas are so good that you will be transported to your ghar ka khaana. They have three types of dabbas: Meal Dabba priced at INR 50 (rice, curry, dal/rasam/sambar and curd), Roti Dabba priced at INR 50 (three phulkas or chapatis and two curries) and Diet Meal priced at INR 70 (brown rice, chapati, curry, a boiled egg and curd). Also, make sure to ask for lassi and buttermilk.
AV Dabbawala
If you are looking out for trying something new, AV Dabbawala has to be it. They have varieties of dabbas and the best thing is they change their menu every day. On Mondays, you can savour sambar rice and rava kesari, or on Fridays enjoy their paneer and chicken curries along with some double ka meetha. They also have huge discounts on monthly orders. So, what better than this?
Tinmen
Tinmen, based out of Hyderabad, is a professional dabba service. You can order their food on their app. They have several chefs, who offer various dishes and menus for you to choose from. Be it the khichdi with pachhi pulusu or rice with dal and gutti vankaya koora, Tinmen is a treat to your taste buds. Priced at INR 120-INR 150, it is surely the best in the city. Hey, did we mention the famous dosakaya pappu? Keep an eye on their app and try that too.
Mummy Ki Rasoi
If Chole Puri, Dal Khichdi, and Mutton Sabzi are your thing, Mummy ki Rasoi is a great option. They have a range of meal services; the food is home-cooked and served in generous amounts. The meal boxes come with rice, rotis, curries, dal, curd, and a soft drink. A filling meal is what you get here.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
FYSU
Fysu is another lunch box service that delivers hearty meals. They operate in five areas – Hitech City, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, and Gachibowli. They have a huge variety of meal services that you can take your pick from. RGV Ka Roti, Kohli Ka Khaana, Ramanujan Ka Rice — how cool are these names? Priced at INR 139 upwards, Fysu is a must-try. They also have convenient monthly subscriptions.
