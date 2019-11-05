Homesick? These Dabbawaalas Are A Must Try In Hyderabad

Tinmen, based out of Hyderabad, is a professional dabba service. You can order their food on their app. They have several chefs, who offer various dishes and menus for you to choose from. Be it the khichdi with pachhi pulusu or rice with dal and gutti vankaya koora, Tinmen is a treat to your taste buds. Priced at INR 120-INR 150, it is surely the best in the city. Hey, did we mention the famous dosakaya pappu? Keep an eye on their app and try that too.

