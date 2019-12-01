Though marriages are made in heaven, a few somethings have to be done by us, and printing invitation cards is just one of them. To make your wedding hullabaloo a little less stressful, we're helping you in finding the top wedding card dealers in Hyderabad for the grand ceremony.
These Top Wedding Card Dealers Will Spoil You For Choice
Raga Wedding Cards
Raga is quite popular among the creme of the city for exquisite wedding cards and we know why. Whether you have a concept on your mind or not, you can get a sophisticated card designed with gorgeous animations, embossing, and laminations. From ombre patterns to thread work, you get to look for all the latest concepts here. Located in the same building as Sabyasachi in Banjara Hills, this store does fall on the pricier side.
Utsav Cards
With excellent design collections in all price ranges, Utsav Cards in Somajiguda has traditional as well as modern cards for you to choose from and customize. Sangeet, reception, weddings, and baby showers — you can also score dainty return gifts along with your cards for a steal.
Shubalekha Cards
Located in Gowliguda that has an array of invitation cards shops, Shubhalekha is one of the popular ones that have affordable options. squares, rectangles, ovals, and circles — they mostly have traditional card designs that can be customized. They can also get your cards framed and laminated, and modify it with embellishments. Want something fancier? You can pair your cards with a complimentary handmade paper bag.
Shreeja Cards
Bejewelled cards, box cards, and modern cards — if you're looking for a dealer around Ameerpet, Shreeja Cards will end your search. It's a tiny store packed with all sorts of design and it's truly a treasure-trove for wedding cards. From affordable to pricy, their customization options and quick delivery will sort your woes.
Arihant's Patrika
General Bazar never misses to amaze us and this invitation card shop didn't disappoint us, either. From minimalistic cards to glittery cards that'll make a statement, Arihant's Patrika has budget options that don't compromise on the quality and style. Traditional, contemporary, and fusion with all sorts of embellishments and laminations — the folks here will help you pick out the best.
Deckle Edge
This hidden gem of a place near Begumpet is all about gifting and we love the fact that everything here is environment-friendly. With unique designs made from handmade paper, your invitation cards can be customized in all styles — modern and traditional, at Deckle Edge. Apart from that, you can grab envelopes and bags that will complement the card of your choice along with return gifts and other knick-knacks like traditional looking wrapping paper, etc.
