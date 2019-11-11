A New Year calls for a new beginning, and what's a better way to do that than by travelling? Whether you're a beach bum or a mountaineer, we've made this list that includes all your travel interests. Pack your bags, strap your shoes, and embark on a weekend getaway.
Here's Where To Escape For Your New Year's Eve
Aruku Valley - To Witness The Eastern Ghats
Often regarded as 'Ooty of Andhra Pradesh, Araku Valley is a hill station and home to indigenous tribes on the Eastern Ghats. Abundant with forests and coffee plantations, it is known for its rich bio-diversity. But are you wondering what else you could do in and around Araku? Allow us to chip in! You can camp and hike at Ananthagiri Hills, feed fishes and take in the sights at Matsyagundam, check out the Aruku Valley Coffee Museum and sample local coffee, have a picnic at Dumbriguda Waterfalls, and tuck in a wholesome Andhra Thali at Vasundhara Restaurant.
Lambasingi -To Feel The Temperatures Dip
One of the less explored hill stations around Vizag is Lambasingi. This is a small village in Andhra Pradesh and it is often regarded as the Kashmir of South India. Although this place is a massive hit among travellers in winter as it experiences sub-zero temperatures and foggy weather, it is a great choice for summer getaways. You are going to love the dense forests, plantations, and valleys, and these are must-visits. One of the top places to visit nearby is Erravaram Waterfalls — get here to make a splash. There is also Lambasingi Dam if you want to lounge around and chill by the sunset hour.
Suryalanka - To Live The Beach Life
Cannot drive to Goa? Drive down to Suryalanka Beach — the closest beach to Hyderabad. Wondering what to do apart from beach bumming? Make this weekend getaway more than just a beach party by visiting the iconic Undavalli caves that is believed to have been existing since the 4th century, get spiritual and visit the historical 14th-century Bhavanarayana Temple, spend quite evenings at Kondaveedu Fort to enjoy the scenic views from a hill top, sight over 7,000 bird species at Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary, and drive to Rajiv Gandhi Park located on the banks of a river for gram worthy pictures with colorful sculptures.
Laknavaram - To Surround Yourself With Jungles
Surrounded by jungles and hillocks, Laknavaram is a lake town in Telangana that’s significantly known for its bright yellow suspension bridge on a lake that's been spotted in many Telugu movies like Fida. Gawk at the sunset over the lake or walk the stretch of the bridge. Laknavaram is a group of 13 islands, and it offers a bunch of activities like kayaking, bird watching, boating, camping. Plenty of adventure groups host regular weekend getaways to Laknavaram, but if you want to plan your own trip, it's not much of a hassle too. While the stay and meal options are limited here, you can stay at the Haritha Resort, a lake view resort that also offers decent food. Go here for the boating, exploring the lake where the trees are submerged in the water, come back, and flood your friends with them Instagram stories.
Maredumilli - To Discover A Charming Tribal Lifestyle
Maredumilli is a sleepy hamlet in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. If you haven’t visited Kerala and want to get a glimpse of it, Maredumilli might just be it. Known for its greenery, coffee and pepper plantations, a picture book from your childhood transpires into a reality here. Go here for the bamboo chicken and discover a charming tribal lifestyle.There’s also Madanakunj to spot various species of butterflies and wild animals. This area also abounds in waterfalls like Jalatarangini, Rampa, and Swarnandhra. Stay overnight at Jungle Star Camp Site, a riverside camp that lets you explore the woods of Eastern Ghats.
Papikondalu - To Be In the Lap Of Godavari River
Think of incredible paintings of river gushing between serious of mountains. Well, that’s Papikondalu or Papi Hills. Ferry across the Godavari River and dash through the mountains to discover the various twists and turns of the hills. If you book yourself on a cruise package, you can have a delightful holiday that includes riverside camping under the stars (we recommend you check the availability of this before you book), local delicacies and seafood, Polavaram project etc. We think this is a trip worth taking in a lifetime. Get here by taking a train or a bus to Rajahmundry and travel via road, which is just 61 km away.
