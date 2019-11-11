Here's Where To Escape For Your New Year's Eve

Surrounded by jungles and hillocks, Laknavaram is a lake town in Telangana that’s significantly known for its bright yellow suspension bridge on a lake that's been spotted in many Telugu movies like Fida. Gawk at the sunset over the lake or walk the stretch of the bridge. Laknavaram is a group of 13 islands, and it offers a bunch of activities like kayaking, bird watching, boating, camping. Plenty of adventure groups host regular weekend getaways to Laknavaram, but if you want to plan your own trip, it's not much of a hassle too. While the stay and meal options are limited here, you can stay at the Haritha Resort, a lake view resort that also offers decent food. Go here for the boating, exploring the lake where the trees are submerged in the water, come back, and flood your friends with them Instagram stories.

