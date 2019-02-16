Slay The Desi Look With These Traditional Half Sarees That You Can Shop Online
Half & Half Saree With Floral Embroidery
Every bit trendy and colourful, this half saree from Ajio has won us over. It comes with floral embroidery and we're loving all the colour options it has, but we're eyeing this royal blue coloured one. The blouse piece has to be stitched and if you have a different design (from what's shown in the picture) on your mind, go for it!
- Upwards: ₹ 699
Glowing Multi Colored Printed Georgette Half-Half Saree
Peachmode often comes to our rescue when we're hunting for budget ethnic wear. No surprises there, this multi coloured printed half saree is such a showstopper. The main colour accents are pink and orange; we love the minimal work too. This is an unstitched saree and it's priced at INR 1,346.
Art Silk Half Saree
Now that Chennai-based Pothys has forayed into online shopping, we pick all our pattu langas and traditional half sarees from this store only. Made from art silk fabric, this half saree is legit pretty and we love how the dupatta is simple, making the outfit stand out minimally.
Orange and Blue Kanchipuram Silk Half Saree
Want to get something fancier? We recommend checking out this orange and blue Kanchipattu half saree from Nalli Silks. This works well if you are a bride or a bride's sister. We know the colours are a bit conventional but they're classic for sure. Plus, there are plenty of other designs and colours in half sarees that you can check out.
