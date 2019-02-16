Slay The Desi Look With These Traditional Half Sarees That You Can Shop Online

Fond of traditional half sarees? And why not — because they are easier to carry and more comfortable than sarees. Plus, they make you look girlier. So, clutch your wallets tight and shop for these traditional half sarees online.

Half & Half Saree With Floral Embroidery

Every bit trendy and colourful, this half saree from Ajio has won us over. It comes with floral embroidery and we're loving all the colour options it has, but we're eyeing this royal blue coloured one. The blouse piece has to be stitched and if you have a different design (from what's shown in the picture) on your mind, go for it! 

AJIO.com

Glowing Multi Colored Printed Georgette Half-Half Saree

Peachmode often comes to our rescue when we're hunting for budget ethnic wear. No surprises there, this multi coloured printed half saree is such a showstopper. The main colour accents are pink and orange; we love the minimal work too. This is an unstitched saree and it's priced at INR 1,346.

Peach Mode

Art Silk Half Saree

Now that Chennai-based Pothys has forayed into online shopping, we pick all our pattu langas and traditional half sarees from this store only. Made from art silk fabric, this half saree is legit pretty and we love how the dupatta is simple, making the outfit stand out minimally. 

Pothys

Orange and Blue Kanchipuram Silk Half Saree

Want to get something fancier? We recommend checking out this orange and blue Kanchipattu half saree from Nalli Silks. This works well if you are a bride or a bride's sister. We know the colours are a bit conventional but they're classic for sure. Plus, there are plenty of other designs and colours in half sarees that you can check out. 

Nalli

Orange and Beige Chiffon Half and Half Saree

Relying on Soch for all our ethnic wear needs is quite easy. Even more so because it has plenty of outlets in Hyderabad. If you cannot hit up a store, no problem. Shop for this chiffon half saree from their online store and look every bit a desi diva. While the embroidery work is lovely, the borders are equally beautiful. 
Soch

