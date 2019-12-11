Treat Your Taste Buds To All The Nizami Desserts At Meethe Miya

Hyderabad is going strong in terms of its food game. It’s going global while sticking to its roots. Meethe Miya is one such place which excels in offering authentic Hyderabadi desserts. I had the shahi roll, badam ki jali and the sweet Samosa. Shahi roll was outstanding as it was super rich in taste. Badam ki jali is a rare sweet found in Hyderabad. This place serves one of the best. The sweet Samosa is something that everyone will love. The filling was really tasty and consisted of dry fruits. Rich and flavourful. High on pricing.