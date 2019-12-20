10-Year-Old Bonsai Peepal To Medicinal Plants: Buy Over 5,000 Varieties Of Plants Online

Thinking of jazzing up your house? No, you don't have to look for a nursery near you because this Hyderabad-based online store has a massive collection of succulents, ranging from indoor plants to bonsais. Treekart claims to be India's biggest gardening website and we have no reason not to believe them. They've got more than 5,000 varieties of plants and this is not including seeds.

All about flowering plants? Get your hands on passionflower, a variety of hibiscus, bougainvillea, roses, and a lot more. Believe in the lucky bamboo? Get your bamboo grass and shoots from them. If you're a gardening pro and can manage a bonsai (the occasional cutting and trimming), you can find miniature jades and a 10-year-old bonsai peepal tree here.

What's more? Apart from medicinal plants like ajwain, tulsi, amla, and aloe vera that'll make whipping up home remedy recipes easier, they also have climbers and creepers, and outdoor plants for your terrace and balcony gardens. They currently delivery only in Hyderabad and they make sure the succulents are shipped damage-free.

