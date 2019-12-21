Take A Short Break And Go To This Trek In Charikonda

As the weekends approach, ideas of short breaks from our hectic routines start winding through our minds. Right? This is the reason GoXp is organising a trek in Charikonda, Mahbubnagar, on December 21. The granite hills around this small village rise steeply to 100 m. The more interesting part though is the thick vegetation that extends to its west for over 12 KM. The western border of these hills is the famous Maisigandi Maisamma temple of Kadthal. A small Rama temple is located on a hillock near Govindayapally. The target is to explore as much as possible in the hills near Charikonda. The terrain contains lots of thorns, so be prepared for it. You have to assemble at the meetup point by 6 am. Exactly after 15 minutes, the journey to Charikonda will begin (breakfast on the way). At 9 am, reach Charikonda and start the trek. By 4 pm, start back to Hyderabad and reach by 7 pm at the meetup point.

The payment can be done either by Paytm or Google Pay to 7207808985. Once the payment is made, just give the organisers a heads up on the same contact number.