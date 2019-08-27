Adventure junkies, if you're craving for a dose of adrenaline in your busy lives, check out these trekking and adventure clubs in Hyderabad and get going. Go trekking across the country, meet interesting people, and enjoy the thrill — sorted, right?
Hit Up These Trekking Clubs To Trek Across The Country
Adventure junkies, if you're craving for a dose of adrenaline in your busy lives, check out these trekking and adventure clubs in Hyderabad and get going. Go trekking across the country, meet interesting people, and enjoy the thrill — sorted, right?
Great Hyderabad Adventure Club
Budget-friendly treks across India? Yes! Connect with the folks at the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club and you can network with people alike while backpacking in India. They're beginner-friendly and the membership is free of cost for everyone above 18. They also conduct bird watching and other adventure activities like cycling, hiking, etc every week.
Hyderabad Trekking Club
If rock climbing, trekking, hiking, or camping is your thing, then sign up with HTC (Hyderabad Trekking Club) and challenge the adventure junkie in you. The registration is free and is for everyone who is above the age of 18. Children and young teens can also be a part of their programs provided they have adult supervision.
Infinite Adventure Club
Infinite Adventure Club hosts adventurous activities for individuals and educational institutes, giving them a sneak peek of it. They host a bunch of activities like hiking, trekking, cycling, etc so keep an eye on their Facebook page for all the deets.
Freakouts Adventure
Professional guidance and a whole lot of fun, Freakouts Adventure is associated with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh tourism departments for conducting adventurous activities. Trekking, night camping, ATV, rock climbing, etc — check out their elaborate website to find the right trip for you. They've got various sites in Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka, FYI.
Go Adventure
If you're someone who doesn't like the planning part of a trip, leave it to Go Adventure. These folks will take care of every small detail and give you the best trekking experience. Spiti Valley, Meghalaya, and Ladakh — check out the deets on their website.
Zero Gravity Adventure Club
For affordable trips and treks across India, hit up Zero Gravity Adventure Club on Meetup. They conduct fun activities and weekend getaway involving activities like trekking, hiking, camping, mountaineering, etc where you can meet cool people enjoy the high of adventure.
