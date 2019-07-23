Craving spongy Tres Leches? Hyderabad is no stranger to that delight. Calm your sweet tooth by checking out these places that serve Tres Leches baked to perfection. There are a lot of places where you can go to grab a bite, but we'll list down our favourites.
For Tres Leches Baked To Perfection, Hit Up These Places in Hyderabad
Cibo House
One of the best continental places in the city, Cibo house is a sleek, no-nonsense place for great food. This place is buzzing with people on weekends and you don't have to think twice before ordering anything from their diverse menu. But because you're looking for Tres Leches, grab a bite of that here. You might want to check if it's on their buffet or a-la-carte menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Farzi Cafe
Popular PAN India, Farzi is awesome, you should know that. They have a spacious seating arrangement, both indoor and outdoor (if the weather is pleasant, sit outdoors, we say). Their cocktails and munchies are high on the must-try scale and so is their Rasmalai Tres Leche.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Resign Sky Bar
We love the breathtaking view from Resign Sky Bar and apart from their food, that's what it's famous for. If you're going out with a bunch of people, you can have endless conversations while enjoying great music and sinful Tres Leches.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
La Cantina
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Velvet Patisserie
A cosy dessert place tucked in Banjara Hills Road No. 5, this is a hidden gem. Go here for the adorable ambience and desserts whipped with love. Satisfy your sweet tooth with all of their desserts and their Tres Leches too and click Insta-worthy pictures.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
