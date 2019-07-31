Jurassic Park To Super Mario: There Is A New Gaming Zone In Kondapur

Tridom is a new gaming arena in Sarath City Capital Mall, and this can legit bring out the child in you. With a bunch of kiddies games, this one might bore adults a bit but wait till you spot games like Jurrasic Park, Minions, Walking Dead. While the kiddies will love getting on Brooklyn Bridge or riding ponies, we recommend you check out Super Mario arcade games. Score candies at Candy Factory or go be a maestro at Grand Piano Keys. They've got a fun game called Graveyard Smash where you can smash monsters. Woah, that sounds fun, doesn't it? Plus, you can find all the usual suspects like dashing cars (for kiddies), Road Rash. That said, the place has to open up entirely with more games to keep us in its yard for a longer time.