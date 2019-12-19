This Secluded Farm House In Shamirpet Is Will Lit Up Your Instagram Feed

Surrounded by thick green trees and gardens, TripThrill Deccan Farm House is almost hidden in the foliage. It's a one-bedroom house that can easily accommodate six and it offers plenty of solitude. There is absolutely nothing thrilling about TripThrill as it is meant for the quiet. From the outside, it almost appears undisturbed and quaint and it's definitely a place a writer or an artist would go to seek inspiration or work in isolation. It comes with a tiny patio that has cane chairs, and a garden with swings and trees; although it is a one-bedroom stay, it is super spacious and well-equipped. It's difficult to find any restaurants or cafes around (and Swiggy isn't that active in this area), so, the kitchen comes to rescue. It's loaded with crockery, utensils, a microwave oven, and a stove, so you know your cooking woes are pretty much sorted. Whether you're making Maggi or something gourmet, we leave it up to you.

Talking about unplugging, the stay offers no WiFi and your mobile connectivity can be quite bleak here, so you know this is just the right escape you're looking for. But if you want your share of entertainment, there is always an old-fashioned television that you can tune into. The next time you're looking for a stay where silence is guaranteed, this is your pad. Go, crash!