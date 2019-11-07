Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Sandwiches & Pancakes!

Hey guys, I have been hearing a lot about this place, about their sandwiches and the place Sofreh buzzing all over the place. So planned my afternoon lunch with my pals and it had been our best afternoon chilling and having lots of fun with our gossips. Menu:- * Chicken minced:- It was my absolute favourite as I really wanted to try the minced sub with cheese. A little bit disappointed with the cheese as it was not enough but I loved the sub it was so fresh n smooth which makes you order more and have it. The chicken tasted really good and perfectly cooked with mild spices and trust me you don't need to have any dips. You juz hog it must try. * Lamb Grande:- It is quite famous at Sofreh and best selling I heard. Definitely, the mutton was juicy and cooked up to the mark, the patty was sufficient in the sub with cheese based on top. Loved it * Classic pancake with Nutella:- I felt it more doughy, I wish they could have mixed up more. A new menu is about to launch in Sofreh, waiting for it. Excited!