Try Out The Telugu Cuisine At This Restaurant Which Is Decorated With More Than 100 Plants!

Mirchis is located in the same building as Rotis and the Wonton. All three restaurants are owned and run by the same family. The place has a beautiful ambiance and is decorated with more than 100 pretty incredible plants. I tried out the Green Apple Mojito which was pretty refreshing. The Virgin Mojito was another classic garnished with wholesome mint leaves. Another mocktail with a twist was the orange Mojito that was garnished with the orange peel. The Kodi Sixer was an amazing starter that was delicious and the coating was just too good. The Alasandha vadalu was prepared with black-eyed peas and was pretty crispy. The Alasandha vadalu was prepared with black-eyed peas and was pretty crispy. The Mokkajonna vadalu is a Corn Vada that is an amazing tea time snack. For the main course, I had Raju Gari Kodi Pulao, Nellore Kodi Pulao, and Ulavacharu Veg Pulao. It is a pretty good place for enjoying Telugu cuisine with the perfect ambiance!