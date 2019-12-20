Pita pit cafe one of the cafes that serves pita wraps. Featured : 1. Chicken soup with pita chips amazing combination. The soup was very good, very refreshing. 2. Chicken wraps. Chicken wraps made with pita bread, the filling was very good with vegetables, chicken, different flavoured sauce 3. Chicken and vegetable salads. Veg Manchurian salad, BBQ panner salad BBQ chicken salad, chicken tandoori salad. The salads were very just amazing, very well presented, all the salads gave a different taste, a different flavour. Never thought salads could taste soo good but pita pit made it that way. 4. Cold coffee was very good very chilled. 5. Nutella pita. Nice desert good combination and it was very yummy, must try.
Try These Amazing Pita Wraps & Salads In Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
