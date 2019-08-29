New Track & New Cars: Plan A Weekend At This New Go-Karting Track Near ORR

Hey, remember when go-karting was a big deal? Well, we want to remind you of those good old days because there's a new track with new cars just a few kilometres outside the city. TSpeedway Go-Karting is a recreational go-karting track located near ORR (Ghatkesar, to be more precise).

Now if you're thinking that this track is too far, think about it this way — you won't have to wait in long queues for your turn. This 600-meter track is laid out wide enough with good turns and lots of tires as bumper protection. If you've got nothing to do one weekend or want to drive away to place away from the city, go with your gang and see who has the fastest laps. These folks are also open to private parties and corporate events, FYI. Five laps here will set you back at INR 400.