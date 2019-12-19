Revamping Your Office Space? Source Your Furniture From This Store In Banjara Hills

We checked out the Tumbi Furniture Store in Banjara Hills and now we know where to go to get sturdy and classy office furniture. In business for more than five years now, this store has furniture for almost all price points. They’ve got engineered wood tables that come in different colours and designs, comfortable desks, cabinets, rotating chairs, office drawers and more starting at INR 3,000. If you’re not looking for something as big as wooden furniture, they’ve got some plastic chairs and cabinets too. If you’re up to check it out, you should know that apart from their shop on Road No 12. Banjara Hills, they have one in Somajiguda too.