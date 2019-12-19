Tupperware Opened Its Exclusive Store In Hyderabad & We're Hoarding Everything

Just like how it is in any other Indian home, if you or your mum adore Tupperware dabbas to death, this one's for you. Hyderabad has its very own Tupperware store now and you can hoard everything, from fridge containers to oven-friendly utensils. Make your way to Next Galleria Mall in Irrum Manzil and check out this colourful store. This decently sized store doesn't look cluttered which will allow you to browse through the store comfortably. What can you expect? If you vowed to drink your two litres of water every day no matter where you are (gym, office, or home), they've got quirky looking colourful bottles here. You can buy the regular fridge bottles or the stainless steel bottles that'll keep your liquid hot or cold for many hours (we're getting a few). Fancy lunch boxes? Get them here. They've got a lot of varieties with compartments and without compartments. Want to ace those chopping skills like master chefs? They have an aisle dedicated to choppers and cutters which will help you do the job. And yes, the folks at the store will give you a demo. We're naming just a few items, but they've got a lot of cool stuff that will sort out your food storing needs. Though we all should keep away from plastic as much as we can, sometimes you have to make do with it, right?