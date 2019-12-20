This Tiny Hotel In Banjara Hills Is Serving Up Buttery Dosas & Sambar Idli

Honestly, there’s nothing better than a buttery dosa for breakfast. If you agree with us, head over to Udupi Hotel in Banjara Hills. Situated where Brahmin’s once was, this eatery has the same ambience — which means they haven’t tweaked the old school decor even a tiny bit. Thanks to that, you’ll spot traditional patterns (like muggu) on the walls, a wall clock dating back to the 80s. Soak in the ambience and go through the menu which is quite straightforward. You shall find all the tiffin items like dosa, idli, pongal. But if you’re around here for lunch, go for the thali. We asked for a plate of idli and Masala Karam Dosa. Both were served with two types of chutney and piping hot sambar. Major props to the sambar but the chutneys could have been better.