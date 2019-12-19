Experience Wine & Dine Under The Twinkling Sky

A wonderful property situated in Jubilee Hills that shares the same premises as Carpediem. MudBrick Kitchen and Bar has an open-air seating under the black-blue sky with the stars twinkling all over the sky, the bright moonlight and some good live music making your dinner more beautiful and romantic provided you are with your girlfriend or Wife. The Restaurant can be visited with family also. Just in case it rains, the restaurant has made arrangements for some indoor seating as well with bright lights not to disappoint their guests and you also have an option for a candlelight dinner during the weekends! We bloggers visited the MudBrick Kitchen and Bar for a session and this started off with some drinks such as the Sangria, Virgin Mojito, silver lining and the Meerut ki Jaan. The drinks made the summer evening better and then the starters kept coming and were spread all over the table. My favourite and even the non-vegetarians loved this starter named Burmese parcels. It was Crisp and tasty and makes you crave for more. An item that you have to ask for even before you look at the menu. The other starters that we got our hands on were the lotus steam and the water chestnut. This particular item can be not liked by everyone as it is not regular starters that you find everywhere. It is filled in some tangy sauce and I also got a chance to taste the maggie cheese balls that were drooling worthy. This item was filled with a lot of cheese inside covered with crispy Maggie fried, and the loaded nachos. As we were about to order the main course the chef gave us a surprise with a nitrogen pan. Betel leaves with vanilla ice cream inside. We were all excited when we saw the item and tasted it. We also ordered a Mexican pizza and it was indeed very good. The pizza was topped with mozzarella cheese and some exotic Vegetables. As a Vegetarian, I settled for fried rice for the main course with some garlic sauce and to make the evening sweeter we got our hands on the chocolate drinkers, Chocolate bars filled in fillo pastry. Not to forget the service, it was fantastic. The crew made a lot of effort to make the evening much better by serving us scrumptious dishes