Have you ever heard about spinach Pasta? I am not sure about you guys, but I haven't heard it before. The Creamy Pasta well marinated and cooked in spinach gives you a rich taste. The flavour of cream and spinach is a deadly combo. I'd suggest you to please go to Essence Fusion and try it. You will not regret it.
Check Out This Restaurant For Its Extremely Delicious Creamy Spinach Pasta
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
