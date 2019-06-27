Check Out This Restaurant For Its Extremely Delicious Creamy Spinach Pasta

Casual Dining

Essence Fusion

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 280-A, 1st Floor, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Have you ever heard about spinach Pasta? I am not sure about you guys, but I haven't heard it before. The Creamy Pasta well marinated and cooked in spinach gives you a rich taste. The flavour of cream and spinach is a deadly combo. I'd suggest you to please go to Essence Fusion and try it. You will not regret it.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

