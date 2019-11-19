Unleash The Foodie In You At This Cute Little Lounge Bar In Jubilee Hills!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

The Devil's Cut

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 1285, 3rd Floor, Jubilee Hills Check Post Road, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Devil's Cut was previously club Raasta which has been taken over by the new management and totally revamped to a great place for an insane party. The menu was elaborate and had many options to choose from to suit individual appetite. Hospitality needs a special mention as the staff was very polite and well informed regarding the drinks and food being served. They have happy hours being served from 1-7 pm with items being served at fairly less price which is the main USP of this place. A must try at this place are the flame shots which are prepared very proficiently and enthrals us with the vibe. Highly recommend the place and for sure would frequently getting back here for many more awesome experiences!

What Could Be Better?

They have limited dessert options

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae.

Lounges

The Devil's Cut

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 1285, 3rd Floor, Jubilee Hills Check Post Road, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default