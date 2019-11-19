Unleash The Foodie In You At This Cute Little Lounge Bar In Jubilee Hills!

The Devil's Cut was previously club Raasta which has been taken over by the new management and totally revamped to a great place for an insane party. The menu was elaborate and had many options to choose from to suit individual appetite. Hospitality needs a special mention as the staff was very polite and well informed regarding the drinks and food being served. They have happy hours being served from 1-7 pm with items being served at fairly less price which is the main USP of this place. A must try at this place are the flame shots which are prepared very proficiently and enthrals us with the vibe. Highly recommend the place and for sure would frequently getting back here for many more awesome experiences!