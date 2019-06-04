I am a great Kulfi lover and what they serve is a Kulfi flavoured Gelato complete with almonds and pistachios. Gelatissimo is the right place to grab yourself some fresh premium quality gelatos. And guess what they have a large array of flavours. It does wonders to your taste buds.
Up For Some Gelato Kulfis?
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae
