Up For Some Gelato Kulfis?

Dessert Parlours

Gelatissimo

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Punnaiah Plaza, Ground Floor, 8-2-120/117/7-A, Road 2, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

I am a great Kulfi lover and what they serve is a Kulfi flavoured Gelato complete with almonds and pistachios. Gelatissimo is the right place to grab yourself some fresh premium quality gelatos. And guess what they have a large array of flavours. It does wonders to your taste buds.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae

