Burger Chairs, Jim Jam Ceiling & Yummy Quick Bites: Check Out This Patisserie In Karkhana

Ooey-gooey rolls, sloppy burgers, cheesy pizzas, desserts, and other quick bites - Vac's Patisserie in Karkhana is a landmark in itself. Spacious bakery with chairs that look like burgers and tables to have a feast, we are digging the chill vibe of the place. Walk-in and say hello to the ceiling that mimics a Jim Jam biscuit. Planning a birthday party? Their cakes are quite popular and are customisable. Triple later fruit cake looked appetising, TBH. Have a sweet tooth? Dig into their pastries, mousse, souffle, and eclairs. We ordered their Paneer Roll, Chicken Puff, Spicy Vegetable Pizza, Chicken Soft Roll, and Chicken Sandwich. With sauces dripping, all the dishes that we ate hit the right flavour notes and we couldn't have asked for more. All their quick bites come with a generous serving of salted potato chips which is exactly what you need to calm your taste buds after a storm of flavour. While you are at it, get some of their carrot cake, fruit cake, or dry fruit cake, and stuff it on your way. Broke? Everything here is pocket-friendly.