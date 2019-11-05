Pop By This Outlet In Jubilee Hills For Some Killer Cocktails & Mocktails!

So we were here recently to this place as a part of our get together. This place called 36 Downtown is at road no 36 jubilee hills. This place is a 3 storey building along with rooftop. The place has some amazing interior. As well as the place has a separate brewing counter for each floor. This place serves amazing food and drinks. This place serves multiple types of beers. Among them, the Apple cider beer is the best. Later we had some amazing mocktails as well as cocktails. Coming to the food, they have some amazing starters, main course, and desserts. Among the starters, we liked their Thai chilli fish, cheese patties, chicken kebab, and the chilli chicken. In the main course, we had the biryani, rotis, curries, chicken biryani cooked in wheat flour and many more. Coming to the desserts, We love their Rum based Panna- cotta, White brownie and the Cheesecake. The staff over here are very good and the service is quick.