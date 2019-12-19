Anarkali Kurta Sets To Handloom Sarees: This Store Is Totally Worth Checking Out

Quaint and full of beautiful outfits, Vastra Angadi comes as a pleasant surprise with its collection and pocket-friendly prices. Located on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, this boutique sources its outfits from different parts of the country. Their handloom sarees come from Kolkata, chikankari kurtas come from Lucknow, and terracotta jewellery is sourced from Hyderabad. One look at their kurtas and kurta sets section, and we're sold. We've spotted a pink chikankari anarkali that we couldn't take our eyes off; a mustard yellow anarkali set that comes with printed pants and a bright pink dupatta really stood out in the store. With saree blouses done up with embroidery, Peter Pan collars, and even handloom, you can shop for an entire festive look under INR 3,000 at this store. And the best part? The store peeps are courteous and help you throughout to make your shopping a seamless experience.