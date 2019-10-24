This place is located near Jubilee hills named China Bistro, it has delicious food and drinks. I never thought veg fried rice would taste this yummy. It was a great combination though Veg fried rice with Assorted vegetable soup makes it the best combo The flavors included in the soup were very tasty and it was cooked well. Its combination with fried rice is a lip-smacking dish one must order it!
Love For Chinese? Drop By China Bistro Now!
