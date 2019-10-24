Love For Chinese? Drop By China Bistro Now!

Casual Dining

China Bistro

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Niharika Jubilee One, Ground & 1st Floor, Road 1, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is located near Jubilee hills named China Bistro, it has delicious food and drinks. I never thought veg fried rice would taste this yummy. It was a great combination though Veg fried rice with Assorted vegetable soup makes it the best combo The flavors included in the soup were very tasty and it was cooked well. Its combination with fried rice is a lip-smacking dish one must order it!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

