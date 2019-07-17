Blend Of Good Food And Pretty Interiors At This Popular Restaurant

Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
304, ISB Outer Ring Road, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Fisherman's Wharf is pretty famous for seafood. Since I am a vegetarian, I couldn't give up but choose between the options that they have. So I started with a Cranberry and Kaffir lime punch. For starters, I ordered paneer tikka, Wok tossed broccoli (which is my favourite) and Mezza platter which contained hummus, falafel, and pita bread. For the main course, I ordered Veg pulao and for desserts, had tiramisu and a blueberry cheesecake. The cheesecake was good and the tiramisu. Yeah. If you are a vegetarian and confused as to what to eat in a place like this, go with my suggestions. And also the ambience is too good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

