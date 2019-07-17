Blend Of Good Food And Pretty Interiors At This Popular Restaurant

The Fisherman's Wharf is pretty famous for seafood. Since I am a vegetarian, I couldn't give up but choose between the options that they have. So I started with a Cranberry and Kaffir lime punch. For starters, I ordered paneer tikka, Wok tossed broccoli (which is my favourite) and Mezza platter which contained hummus, falafel, and pita bread. For the main course, I ordered Veg pulao and for desserts, had tiramisu and a blueberry cheesecake. The cheesecake was good and the tiramisu. Yeah. If you are a vegetarian and confused as to what to eat in a place like this, go with my suggestions. And also the ambience is too good.
