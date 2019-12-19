Vegetarians Listen Up! This Place Is Curated Just For You

The Garage Project: Amazing place for vegetarians. Yes, You heard me right completely vegetarian place with good interiors and outdoor setting and amazing hospitality and quick service. Coming to the food everything was outstanding. We tried; Creamy garlic mushroom soup was just flavorful n amazing. Green peas soup was good creamy, Nacho fully loaded just average, Garage project Special Pizza 3 in one pizza, Ek Mai 3 Ka Maza was good. Fully loaded cheese fries same as McDonald’s nothing new. Indian Masaladar Burger was average. Double Decker special Burger was outstanding. Paneer Makhani Sizzler was too good must try. Italian sizzler for the first time tried pasta sizzler was ok, can be improved. Mint Milkshake not bad heard and tried for the 1st time. Mint Lassi was refreshing. Strawberry Mango Aqua Fresh was amazing Ek Mai 2 Ka Kick. Citron Vert Pressé Slush was too good. Blue Melon was yummy. Masala Tea was excellent. Vanilla Coffee Flavor was a normal coffee. snicker blast was hit. Oreo Milkshake was average can be improved. Hazelnut Coffee was good and Strawberry Mojito Average. This cafe is all about art 🖼 and books 📚. You can organize small events or keep stalls as well. Overall experience was too good I'm not a veg person but this place didn't make me miss non-veg, so do give it a try 😋😋 and yeah it’s smoke friendly too.