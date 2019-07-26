It's A Sugar Rush! We Cannot Get Over This Patisserie In Banjara Hills

Velvet Patisserie takes its desserts seriously, and one bite, we're sold. Whipping desserts like no other patisserie in Hyderabad, this is a hidden gem, and it serves its purpose if you're interested in trying something offbeat. Done up in hues of pink and white, Velvet is a real treat to eyes, and we haven't even started tucking into their desserts. Every bit Instagram-worthy, find yourself gawking at the decor accents and knick-knacks. Before you even know, the dessert counter beckons you, and you're a lost child in a dessert store. We got ourselves Chocolate Florentine Cake (so good), Nutella Cookie Cup (the right amount of gooey and chewy), Chocolate Caramel Macaron — what a mad chocolate rush. And then, we moved on to Hazelnut Choux, which was slightly eggy for our taste and chocolate-coated almond bars. Don't you stop right there for there are cupcakes and desserts of the day too! Velvet specialises in gifting and custom cakes. Whether it's bae's birthday or a special night, chat with Shailaja (the patissier and owner) and voila, your dream cake shall be crafted. We're already crushing on their theme cakes. Gifting on your mind? Choose from a wide range of gifting options (almonds or chocolate — what's it going to be?) and you're all good to go. In fact, their packaging is so elegant that we're giving all brownie points to the boxes.