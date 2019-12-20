This Tiffin Centre In Kompally Serves More Than 20 Variety Of Dosas

It doesn't matter to which region you belong to, or you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, you just can't say no to a crunchy dosa. Just a whiff of it is enough to get our hearts soaring. And Venkataramana Tiffins & Meals in Kompally is an affordable place with a vast variety of dosas (more than 20). Served with sambar and chutney, from crisp thin dosas to the slightly soft and thicker ones — the choices are plenty. The Uthappam Onion Dosa and Venkataramana Dosa are to die for! You can also dive into their classic Sambar Idli or Mysore Bhajji. In fact from their meals to chai, everything on the menu is praiseworthy. Need we say more? The prices are reasonable, so you can be assured of going back with happy smiles and happy tummies. Also, they have a juice counter outside. And if you are wondering about the space? Well, it's quite spacious compared to other tiffin centres. Plus, the service is quick.