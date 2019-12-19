We're Crushing On The Exclusive Patola, Benarasi, Bandhani Sarees From This Luxe Brand

For those of you who love wearing exclusive sarees that are preferentially curated, Vermilion By Vinti is your red-caped hero. Vinti Goenka is super specific about picking amazing pieces for her clients, which apparently makes her quite sought-after. The fact that Vermilion barely repeats any of its designs is what makes it awesome. No, really. Vinti likes to offer something new all the time, and we think that's what makes the brand stand out. Having lived in London and Singapore, Vinti (who was a fashion curator for eight years) found home in Hyderabad but she travels ardently to Kutch, Benaras, Lucknow, and other parts of India to interact with artisans and weavers. Of course, to pick sarees as well. Vermilion has looms of its own and works with OG artisans, which explains the amazing craftsmanship.

What caught our attention first are the Patan Patolas from Gujrat which have a double-weave ikat. These are bright, beautiful, and come with such intricate work. Their Bandhani sarees come from Kutch and whether you are looking for unusual colours or traditional reds and yellows, you'll find it all. Looking for Lucknowi, Bandhej, or Parsi Gara? Vermilion has you covered. In fact, this is an extremely personalised experience where you can discuss your preferences, the look you're going after, and the price points beforehand itself. While most of the sarees take at least three months to be made after an order is placed, the available pieces are shipped within 1-2 days, unless the customers need customisation. The vintage brocade blouses are stunning, and since Vinti collects antique textiles, you'll find beautiful borders and they're reviving old textiles too. The price range of the sarees begin at INR 20,000 and they can go upto INR 1,50,000. If you're looking for a wedding trousseau, you know where to go. Plus, they've got stunning dupattas too.