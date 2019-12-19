This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town

Cafes

Rocket Fuel Cafe

Somajiguda, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

6-3-902, 1st Floor, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Rocket Fuel cafe has a really cool live music and a different concept for the ambience. It is one of the perfect cafes in town. This place serves amazing mocktails, which is totally comforting for this summer season. Talking about the food, they serve Greek style pizza and Tibetian Momos which are damn good. As a whole, you will definitely fall in love with the cafe. So, Hurry Up and Visit Soon!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

