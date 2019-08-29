Pocket-Friendly Place That Serves Amazing Dishes!

Can you imagine Idli, Vada, Dosa and other yummy breakfast options under 30 rupees only? You can have your whole meal under just 50 or 100 rupees depending on your appetite. And the best part is they all taste way too good than the regular breakfast joints. I was really shocked by seeing the hygiene and quality they maintain. Simply loved this place and would recommend it to everyone. The seating is outdoors amidst the trees and plantation. It felt like a picnic. Everyone was eating in here no matter where they come from. This place is the super affordable place I've seen till date. The service is very quick and they also deliver food to homes with the best packaging. They've got Khara bhath which was yummy and Kesari bhath with dollops of ghee in it and also pineapple chunks. A must try in there. The Vada and idli tasted super good with the green coconut chutney they serve. It's really unique and tasty. The masala dosa with Hari chutney is simply best. I recommend Taaza Kitchen to everyone who works in or around Madhapur for a great breakfast and also a quick lunch.