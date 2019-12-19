This Villa Stay Near Bheemli Beach In Vizag Is Awesome For A Fam Staycation

We all have those days when we want to escape with our fam to a secluded beach. If those thoughts are running wild in your head, this Villa Stay might come to your rescue. Located in Bheemli, this stay keeps you away from all the hustle and bustle of the city. Bheemili largely signifies the British and Dutch settlements. It's surrounded by gigantic coconut trees. In fact, you don't really notice the beach until you cross the trees. There is also a Dutch cemetery near the beach that you might want to check out.

These luxurious villas are just a 10-minute walk from the beach and offer a stunning view of the Eastern Ghats and the beach from the room. If there's anything that swept us off our feet is the poolside dinner set-up that's lit up with candles. The rooms are well-appointed and minimally designed. There is a balcony from where you can gawk at all the trees and plantations around. It's super green so you are in for a treat. Want to do more? Pack a picnic basket and sit by the beach with a book. It's a total ME TIME.