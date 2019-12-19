Simple & Pet-Friendly: This Rural Themed Homestay Is Ideal To Host Reunions With Your Fam

This simple homestay in the outskirts of Hyderabad looks like a village and is ideal for family get together and reunions. Village Stay in Shamirpet comes with a big garden and outdoor area, swimming pool, regular rooms with basic amenities like wardrobes and TV, and dining area. What makes this place more awesome is the fact that this place is pet-friendly. Wonderful, right?

If you're planning to host a party or an event, you can inform these folks in advance and they'll do all the arrangements for you. If you're tagging along with a big group, bear in mind that these villas only have one bedroom that can accommodate two-three people.

FYI, Villa Stay is 8 KM away from Snow World, and Charminar, 12 KM away from the Nehru Zoological Park, and 28 KM away from the airport. This gives you the location advantage if you want to be touristy.