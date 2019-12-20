Score Some Beautiful & Vintage Furniture At This Store In Kompally

If you are keen on the idea of vintage decor and would love to give your abode a grand touch, visit Vintage Vogue in Kompally. From the latest in fashion trends to the oldest of antiques, there is something for everyone. This store houses wooden furniture including beds, chairs, stools, cabinets, and other furnishings that will lend a vintage look to your home. Basically, their range includes art pieces, furniture, and other decor accessories. The mirrors are worth special recommendations in every art collector’s handy-book. The prices are a little high for the royal touch they offer but it is certainly worth. The basic starts at INR 2,000. And the most important part, they will help you design the furniture in the old school way if you want a customised one. So, why wait? Let your house exude those vintage vibes.