Sarees, Dupattas & Home Decor: Get Hooked To These Handcrafted Pieces From This Store

Want to score handcrafted items to do up your wardrobe and your home? Get your hands on products made by artisans and weavers from across India from this online store called Vivarang. Vivarang is a seven-year-old, Hyderabad based brand that collaborates with skilled people based from Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharastra, UP, Telangana and Rajasthan.

What do they have? They've got handloom pieces like silk, chiffon, and cotton sarees, dupattas, stoles, Indo-western skirts, and cushion covers designed with art forms like Kantha, Madhubani, Kutchwork, Lucknowi, Shibori, Ikkat, Warli, Nakshi Kantha, Handblocks and Kalamkari. Their cotton sarees work wonderfully for everyday use and you desi gals will love their Madhubani and Ikkat collection.



If you love rocking a dupatta with a plain Kurti, you'll be interested to know that some of their dupattas have prints inspired by Krishan Leela, Jungle book, and other fables. From fancy to simple, their collections can make for great gifts and heirloom pieces. And for all the dear men in our lives, this website has beautiful Madhubani printed ties made of pure Tussar silk that'll add a stylish desi touch to their western outfits.

