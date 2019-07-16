Check Out This LIT Place In Jubilee Hills The Next Time You Go Clubbing

Carpe Diem

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
724-A, CBI Colony, Road 37, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

"Carpe Diem" 🔥 Thanks for hosting us @carpediemhyderabad, it was such a LIT evening at your place. If you love Clubbing & Pubbing, then Carpe Diem is the best place to visit. The insane and crazy DJs here can make even the "Pappu" dance with their Remix hits. Ambience, Food & Service is excellent and does not compromise at any cost. The party animal in you craves for @carpediemhyderabad. We had: 🍴Jalapeno Cheese Bullets 🍴Loaded Nachos 🍴Burmese Parcels 🍴Maggie Cheese Balls 🍴Afghani Murgh Tikka 🍴Nashville Jhinga 🍴Kasundi Fish 🥃8 Mocktail & Cocktails Go and Seize The Day!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

