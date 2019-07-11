Walk Into The All-New Multi Designer Store With Handpicked Designs!

Kkashi is derived from the vibrancy and positivity of Kashi, Varanasi. Kkashi ensures to satisfy everyone who shops from the luxury brands the store offers and leave spellbound just like hundreds of people who visit Kashi temple to get answers for their disturbed mind and get rid of confusion. Couture, Fusion, Pret and Indian occasion wear from Kkashi is sure to leave you wanting for more. You name it, they have it. Be it for a casual day, workwear or for wedding. You can also find accessories available from different brands. It’s basically one roof for all your fashion needs. I’m wearing an outfit which is perfect for a sangeet look which has a lehenga encapsulating ruffles of organza with rose embroidery detailing at the top. This outfit will make you feel nothing less than a show stopper. Let the queen in you feel the extravagance and highness by styling this outfit with a statement handbag. Few of the Fashion Houses you see in Kkashi store are : - Gracia by Garima Sonam - PBJ Couture by Pooja Bagaria - The Purple Sack - Niharika Kamani Clothing - Maitreya | Payal Jaiswal - September Spring Fashion by Divya Kejriwal - Neetu Rohra Official - Suman Nathwani - Divyam Mehta - Nakita Singh - Anome couture - Divya Sheth - Doodlage - Kaeros - Label Devika Churiwal - Duet Luxury - Gazal Gupta - Megha Garg - Niharika Pandey - Samant Chauhan - Nupur Kanoi