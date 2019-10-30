With Chic Decor, Live Music & Killer Snacks, This Bar Is Worth Revisiting!

TOT- the best night club justifies its name of being the best night club in the city. Situated in the same premises of Affair this vibrant and lit club is a must-visit. I’ve been to this place with a group of foodie friends for the after party of Vini Vinci, popular international music. This amazing club has mind-blowing ambience which is dark with colourful disco lights, which makes it a perfect place to party. With a central rectangular well-stocked bar counter surrounded by high table seating is a fantastic one. It also has seating on the first floor with a central view of the bar counter and Dj area. The music set up will make you swing to its high beats. The staff at this place are courteous and friendly. The service was prompt in spite of the inflow of huge crowd into the club. Food : * Tandoori chicken wings: This spicy tender grilled chicken was grilled to perfection and was delicious. Served with mild spiced up pudina chutney, this is a must-try at this place. * Dragon fireball: A spicy appetiser, the dragon fireball is a perfect one to go with drinks (beer). * Malai broccoli: The malai broccoli sounds healthy right? With its creamy flavour, it was slightly fried to make it a bit crunchy and crispy. Was a bit bland but the chutney served along with it, balanced the taste. * Chilli chicken: Chilli chicken being a spicy Chinese appetiser is a favourite dish for all the non-vegetarians. Served with a beautiful garnishing, it looked very mouthwatering and appealing. The chicken was tender, juicy and a bit crispy enough to satisfy your taste buds. This is a must-try dish. * Thai chilli basil prawns: Served in a crispy papad basket, the prawns had a good aroma and were crispy and tasted delicious. The fresh flavour of basil was evident and made the dish refreshing enough. * Chicken tikka: The chicken had a thick creamy and flavourful coating which had a perfect taste which was pleasing enough. The chicken had a slightly smokey flavour of barbecue which made it a perfect dish to go with drinks. Do visit this best night club in Hyderabad!!!