Anyone Up For Fusion Chat? Reach Out To This Place In Himayath Nagar

This place called Masala republic is a sister of daddu's. Masala republic is opened in the Himayath Nagar in the opposite lane of Cream stone. Ambience - This place has a royal look and gives some peaceful interior. This is a double-storey building. The interior is pretty classy. Food - We had tried some fusion chats over here and had amazing snacks. Pani Puri sliders - The Pani Puri here is served with two types of puris and as well as two types of pani. One of the Puri is fully crisp and the other one is soft as well as crisp. They served Pani Puri with Jal jeera as well as mango flavoured Pani. Pav bhaji fondue with Kala pav - The pav bhaji fondue is served with black colour pav which is small and cute as well onions and lemon. They even served pickled veggies with the fondue. Dahi Puri - Dahi Puri is the best part of my meal. The Dahi Puri is also served with two types of Puri. They are topped with mini boondi, sev, pomegranate seeds, kismis and grated beetroot and carrot. Bhel Puri - The Bhel Puri over here is in green colour. This is served along with roasted masala papad. The bhel puri had several toppings like rajma, mini boondi, pomegranate seeds and many more. Service - This place has some quick service and good staff.