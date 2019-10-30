Heath Conscious? This Outlet Serves Yum Healthy Food At Great Prices!

Pitapit is a Canadian restaurant which is located at jubilee hills along with the Apsara ice-creams. This place has two counters. One for the pita pit and one for the apsara ice-creams. As soon as you enter, you will find the apsara ice-cream counter. So you have to go inside of the store to find Pita-pit counter. This place can accommodate approximately 20-25 people easily. Food : The best part of any place will be food. And this is what we love ever. We had a lot of items along with lots of fun. We had Lemonade, Cold coffee, Soups in beverages. As this place is a Canadian, we expect the cold coffee to be the best & as our expectations, the cold coffee was amazing. Salads: We had Manchurian Salad, BBQ Paneer Salad, Roasted Chicken Salad, BBQ Chicken Salad. Shawarmas & Pita Breads : We had Paneer Shawarma, Falafel Shawarma, Basil Pesto Shawarma, Chicken Shawarma and among all I liked the chicken and the falafel shawarma. We also had Pita chips which were served with different sauces. They had the chipotle sauce, mayonnaise as the sauces. Nutella Pita has the stuffing of Nutella and banana pieces which also was quite amazing. Staff and service : The service over here is very quick and the staff were very patient and were amazing.