Visit This Rooftop Bar For Some Yum Fusion Drinks & Food!

Ambience: So this place called Amnesia sky bar lounge is at the top floor in one of the biggest malls in Hyderabad by name Inorbit mall near Hitec city. This place is shared between fusion 9 and amnesia. They have three sections, one is outdoor and the other two are indoor. Food : Coming to the food and drinks, they served some awesome mocktails and cocktails infusion. Drinks : Mocktails: The mocktails which we had tried are as follows * Sunset Cooler * Duet * Blue Ocean * Kiwi Delight * Guava Chat Pat * Orange Mojito * Lolely Shaley Among the mocktails, we liked the Orange mojito Cocktails: There are some infused cocktails which we had tried are as follows * The Vampire Lust * Drunken Monk * Graveyard * Oold School screwdriver * Inject your mind These cocktails have some vampire type of theme and are served in a blood bag type of bottles, syringes and many more. Let's start with the food : Starters : * Iranian Joojeh kebab * Makhmali murgh tikka * Thai roasted prawns * Pepper chilly fish * Thai roasted chicken * Mexican potato skin * Asian veg crunchy rolls * Pepper chilly paneer * Broccoli cheese kebab * Cheese and corn croquets The starters were very yum and among them, we liked the Thai roasted chicken and the cheese and corn croquets. Main course : * Dhabe da murgh * Railway road mutton curry * Kerala mutton fry * Paneer methi chaman bahar All the main course curries are served along with the roti basket which had rotis like butter naan, tandoori roti and parota. Among them, the paneer methi Chaman and the dhabe da murgh was very good. * Skillet lasagna chicken * Sundried chicken penne * Spaghetti pesto aioli * Sundried veg penne * Spicy chicken tikka pizza The pizzas and the pasta were very yum and we loved all the thin-crust pizzas they served. Further, in the pasta, we liked the pesto aioli among the others. Desserts : * New York baked cheesecake * Baked yoghurt with gulab jamun * Gooey chocolate brownie * Walnut chocolate mud pie Among the desserts, we liked the cheesecake as well as the chocolate brownie.