Want Beer, Music, Food & Fun? Broadway Has Your Back!

Broadway The Brewery has definitely marked its territory in one of the happening places of Hyderabad. It's been not even a year of its opening and it is soaring high in terms of its popularity amongst the Hyderabadis. The place is massive and different sections divided into one bar counter area, a few tables around it, and several decks one above the other stretched on a greater area. The place is spacious and the brewery is evidently visible from the inside. They often conduct gigs and DJ nights along with sports screening. Precisely all the ways of attracting the mob. The food is lip-smacking and at the same time Okayish. A few dishes in starters like, Butter Garlic Prawns, Turkish Kebabs, Chole Bhature Rolls, Coriander Chicken are just amazing and should definitely be tried out. The Chicken Tikka Pizza here is on another level. Can say the best Pizza ever. The crust and the base and the toppings all are well aligned to make this Pizza the star of the Show. Coming to the main course, they serve combos of Chicken Kolhapuri and Mutter Panner in just 380/- & 350/- bucks which are very economical and worthy. A few dishes like Lamb Galauti needs improvement, as it was very salty and way too soft. The Sandwich, Chicken Steak also need some fixes. Coming to drinks, Apple Cider beer is well renowned here. You can also go for some beer cocktails. The mocktails are also quite decent here. The best part of Broadway is that they have lighting fast service, the order comes in so soon unlike other pubs or clubs, which keep one waiting for a longer time for a drink or a food item. Overall, loved the place, ambience, vibe, food, drinks and service. Most recommended!