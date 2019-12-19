This Store In Hyderguda Is A One Stop Shop For All Our Festive Jewellery

This festive season, get traditional jewellery from Chaahat Fashion Jewellery, in Hyderguda. This store has been around for three years, and its owners have been in the jewellery business for over a decade. We found elegant designs with an ethnic touch for the modern woman. Think colorful chandbalis, jhumkas, minimalistic studs, hoops, and you will find them all in the ear-rings section, starting at INR 200. There are necklaces that will make you go gaga over the intricacy of details on them. From designs of Ganesha & Lakshmi to flaunt during the pujas to choker neckpieces that have American diamonds, Jadau Kundan & Polki work for family functions & parties, their collection is truly aesthetic. We hear that the designs are inspired by true gold designers, and some are sourced from independent designers from across the world. Most of the pieces are made out of copper & mixed silver, but they often have some rare pure silver jewellery as well. Apart from the regulars, you can hit up this store for accessories like anklets, bangles, bracelets, waistbands, maangtika, rings, kumkum holders, and mangalsutra (and more shaadi essentials) with unique designs. These make great gifts for your family and friends too. Besides, everything at the store is under INR 20,000. The store also takes custom orders if they’re in bulk.