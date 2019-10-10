Weekend Bliss With Good Music & Delicious Food In Jubilee Hills!

I've been to this place last Saturday. Broadway is located in jubilee hills. It has good music and is a perfect place to hang out with a big group. It has outdoor as well as an indoor seating area. Coming to the appetizers, we ordered cheese cigars with peri-peri ketchup, veg seekh kabab and spinach and cheese fatayer. We ordered some pizza, some paneer steak and veg stroganoff with paneer. For desserts, we took the amazing panna cotta. We also ordered the Gooey chocolate cake and matka kulfi. Apart from this, we ordered a lot of mocktails with different flavours.